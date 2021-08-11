Jamalpur–Bogura ferry service begins tomorrow

Amid much enthusiasm, ferry service between Jamalpur and Bogura district will be opened tomorrow.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate the ferry service as the chief guest.

Organising Secretary of Awami League (AL) Mirza Azam, MP, Lawmaker of Bogura-1 Shahdara Mannan, Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Syed Tajul Islam and Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Commodore Golam Sadek will be present.

Lawmaker of Jamalpur-3 (Madarganj-Melandah) Mirza Azam said aiming to economic uplift of the inhabitants of both sides of the river Jamuna, the ferry service is being introduced.

He said the ferry service will play a vital role for safe movement of people and goods in the northern region.

Meanwhile, BIWTA has introduced a 200-seated sea-truck to ply Jamthal ferry Ghat at Madarganj upazila in Jamalpur district to Kalitola ferry Ghat at Sariakandi upazila under Bogura district.

The sea-truck will run four times with passengers and light vehicles in a day on 10 kilometer water route during rainy season and 15 kilometer stretch during dry season.

With introduction of the ferry service, about 90 kilometer distance will reduce to travel Dhaka en-route Mymenshingh instead of Bangabandhu Bridge. Besides, the ferry service will also decrease pressure on Bangabandhu Bridge.

Mirza Azam said,"Very soon, we will take steps to uplift ferry service for movement of heavy vehicle after infrastructure development".

A project with Tk 192 crore to widen the 8 kilometer Madarganj-Jamthal road has been submitted, he said.