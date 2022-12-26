IPD suggests reducing metro rail fares by 30%

Preparation for rge launch day: The metro rail heads towards Agargaon from Uttara crossing the densely populated Mirpur area. As a part of the System Integrated Test Run, the train is running at almost 100 km speed. The commercial operation of Dhaka’s first metro rail will begin in December carrying hundreds of passengers regularly. The photo was taken from Mirpur’s Pallabi station recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) has urged the authorities concerned to reduce the fare of the metro rail by 30% to make the mass transit more people-friendly and effective.

"Around 3.50 to 4 crores trips are made by people in Dhaka every day. The introduction of Metro is a landmark step toward making the trips faster," said IPD Executive Director Professor Adil Muhammad Khan while addressing an event titled "Metrorail in Capital's Sustainable Planning: Prospects and Actions" on Monday (26 December).

However, he emphasised that the metro rail fare should be within the reach of common people, so that they can avail the service.

The IPD executive director also suggested half fare for students and a waiver for children under five years.

Apart from this, he advised the officials to introduce a multi-media integrated communication system in the metro station and creating a pedestrian-friendly environment around the station.

At the event, Afsana Haque, a communications expert and Metrorail-related Transit Oriented Development (TOD) project consultant, said that 60%-70% of Dhaka's people use public transport.

Referring to the minimum Metro rails' fare of Tk20, she said, "Those who travel short distances may not be encouraged to use the metro given the bus fare of Tk2.5 per kilometer."

Ashraful Islam, urban planner of the Capital Development Authority, suggested introducing bus services in an integrated manner along with Metro to reduce traffic congestion in the city and to get the full benefits of Metro, and to have adequate car parking facilities at stations.

Director of IPD Ariful Islam, communication and land use expert Asaduzzaman, and many others spoke on the occasion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country's first metro rail on Wednesday travelling from Agargaon to Uttara.

Initially, the metro rail will run for 4 hours a day — from 8am to 12pm.

While running from Uttara to Agargaon, the trains will not stop midway.