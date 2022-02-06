Initiative taken to establish Chattogram metro rail: Quader

Transport

BSS
06 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Initiative taken to establish Chattogram metro rail: Quader

BSS
06 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 05:46 pm
Initiative taken to establish Chattogram metro rail: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said an initiative has been taken to construct metro rail in Chattogram city to fulfill the long standing expectations of its people.

"The Road Transport and Highways Division has taken a measure to establish metro Rail in Chattogram at the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to utilise the enormous potential of the port city and fulfill the long-cherished aspirations of its people," he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said in a press briefing after a delegation led by South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun met with him at the secretariat here.

The minister said the incumbent government is going to start a feasibility study with the help of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for launching planned transport system and metro-rail in Chattogram.

He added that a survey project is being undertaken under the Road Transport and Highways Division at a cost of around Tk77 crore where the Korean government would provide Tk51 crore as grant.

Mentioning that the preliminary discussions with the Korean ambassador and the KOICA delegation were held, Quader said an expert survey team from Korea is visiting Bangladesh to this end.

The team will exchange views and collect data from all stakeholders involved in the development of Chattogram city from 8-12 February, he said.

He continued that a view exchanging meeting will be held at Chattogram Circuit House on February 8 next in the presence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The survey team will meet with Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam at a review meeting on 15 February in Dhaka, Quader said.

He hoped that an integrated transport plan will be prepared for Chattogram city under the project alongside holding feasibility study of mass transit line or metro rail.

Bangladesh / Top News

Metro Rail / Metro rail in Chattogram / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

5h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

6h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

2h | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

2h | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

21h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places