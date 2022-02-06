Initiative taken to establish Chattogram metro rail: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said an initiative has been taken to construct metro rail in Chattogram city to fulfill the long standing expectations of its people.

"The Road Transport and Highways Division has taken a measure to establish metro Rail in Chattogram at the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to utilise the enormous potential of the port city and fulfill the long-cherished aspirations of its people," he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said in a press briefing after a delegation led by South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun met with him at the secretariat here.

The minister said the incumbent government is going to start a feasibility study with the help of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for launching planned transport system and metro-rail in Chattogram.

He added that a survey project is being undertaken under the Road Transport and Highways Division at a cost of around Tk77 crore where the Korean government would provide Tk51 crore as grant.

Mentioning that the preliminary discussions with the Korean ambassador and the KOICA delegation were held, Quader said an expert survey team from Korea is visiting Bangladesh to this end.

The team will exchange views and collect data from all stakeholders involved in the development of Chattogram city from 8-12 February, he said.

He continued that a view exchanging meeting will be held at Chattogram Circuit House on February 8 next in the presence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

The survey team will meet with Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam at a review meeting on 15 February in Dhaka, Quader said.

He hoped that an integrated transport plan will be prepared for Chattogram city under the project alongside holding feasibility study of mass transit line or metro rail.