Indonesian minister inaugurates buses in Dhaka

Transport

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:45 pm

Indonesian minister inaugurates buses in Dhaka

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Kadir Jailani has inaugurated two new Indonesian-made buses that will operate in Bangladesh.

The launching event was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka, on Thursday, jointly organised by the Embassy of Indonesia in Dhaka and Innovative Motors, said a press release. 

The buses will be operated for inter-city transportation between divisions, according to the organiser of the event.   

The new bus uses Scania's engine, and the entire body was made in Indonesia by Laksana Bus LTd.

After the frame of the bus was completely manufactured, it was imported to Bangladesh by Innovative Motors.                                                                                         

18 buses made by Laksana have entered Bangladesh since 2018 through Innovative Motors as a local partner.

Heru Hartano Subolo, Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh, and MD Faruk Talukder Sohel, managing director of Innovative Motors, were also present at the event. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Indonesian bus / Laksana Bus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

3h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

4h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

4h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

16h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka