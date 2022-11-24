Indonesian minister inaugurates buses in Dhaka

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Kadir Jailani has inaugurated two new Indonesian-made buses that will operate in Bangladesh.

The launching event was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka, on Thursday, jointly organised by the Embassy of Indonesia in Dhaka and Innovative Motors, said a press release.

The buses will be operated for inter-city transportation between divisions, according to the organiser of the event.

The new bus uses Scania's engine, and the entire body was made in Indonesia by Laksana Bus LTd.

After the frame of the bus was completely manufactured, it was imported to Bangladesh by Innovative Motors.

18 buses made by Laksana have entered Bangladesh since 2018 through Innovative Motors as a local partner.

Heru Hartano Subolo, Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh, and MD Faruk Talukder Sohel, managing director of Innovative Motors, were also present at the event.