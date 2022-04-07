India lifts restrictions on cross-border travel to and from Bangladesh

Transport

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

India lifts restrictions on cross-border travel to and from Bangladesh

Allowing tourists to enter into India by road would decrease the pressure on air routes, said industry insiders

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

After two years, India lifted restrictions on cross-border travel to and from Bangladesh on Tuesday, though the country reopened its air routes earlier.

Bangladesh lifted restrictions on cross-border travel to and from India on 16 September last year as Covid-19 scenario in the country and the region improved.

Allowing the tourists to enter into India by road would decrease the pressure on air routes, said industry insiders.

Currently travellers can move through all the land ports, except Darshana, said sources at the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

At least 70 Bangladeshis went to India through the Benapole land port till 12 pm Thursday, said the port authority.

Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration check post, said, "Passenger traffic has increased due to lifting cross-border travel restrictions. Currently, only the travellers with new tourist visas can visit India. Travel on the old tourist visa is currently closed."

Bangladeshi passengers who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can enter into India by showing a Covid-19 negative certificate. They would not need such a certificate when they return to Bangladesh, said Raju Ahmed, reports our Jashore correspondent.

"However, Indian passengers who received two doses of vaccine do not need a Covid-19 negative certificate to move between Bangladesh and India," he added. 

According to an Indian media outlet, the number of passengers passing through the India-Bangladesh border on tourist visas is around 10 lakh per year. The Indian embassy collects around Tk100 crore in visa fees from the passengers, while the revenue of Bangladesh government from travel tax is about Tk50 crore.

After the first Covid-19 infection was reported in Bangladesh on 8 March 2020, India closed its border on 13 March and imposed a travel ban.

India restarted issuing visas for Bangladeshi tourists from 15 November 2021, but they had to travel by air.

As a result, there was a huge pressure on air routes. Passengers were having a hard time buying plane tickets and many could not even go to India. These passengers will benefit from resuming the cross-border travel.

Pressure on air routes to decrease

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines, NovoAir and Biman Bangladesh are operating flights from Bangladesh to India.

Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations), of US-Bangla Airlines, said they had been operating two flights per week since 28 October 2020 under the air bubble arrangement between Bangladesh and India.

On 27 March this year, the airline started operating two flights daily to and from India. 

"There was a huge demand from the Bangladeshi travellers to go to India, especially for medical purposes since we started operating the flights. Issuing tourist visas put more pressure on the Airlines," he said, adding that the pressure would decrease soon as India started issuing visas allowing travel by road from 30 March this year.

Mesbah-Ul-Islam, head of marketing at Novoair, also told TBS that the demand for air ticket for traveling to India would decrease as the restrictions on cross-border is lifted.

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Dhaka-Kolkata ticket price was unusually low. Currently, it sells for a slightly higher price," he said.

Railway transport to resume soon

Aside from road travel, train movement between India and Bangladesh has remained halted for over two years.

Dhaka and Delhi decided to resume Maitri Express and Bandhan Express services by the end of March this year, but that has been postponed. However, the officials concerned expressed their hope to reopen the rail transport within this month.

Shariful Islam, senior information officer of railway ministry told TBS, "The decision about the reopening date of railway transport between two countries is yet to be finalised." 

Bangladesh / Top News

India / Border / travel restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

11h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

12h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

59m | Videos
US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

2h | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

2h | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma