Immediate action to be taken on complaints of charging extra fares during Eid: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman attends a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday, 12 June. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a warning to bus owners and concerned individuals against charging extra fares during Eid-ul-Azha.

"Immediate action will be taken on complaints of inflated fare collection," Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman said today (12 June) during a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

He noted that each bus terminal will have a surveillance team of various organisations to monitor fare collection. 

"These surveillance teams will ensure that fares are collected according to the official rate chart and not inflated, he said, adding that mobile courts will also be in operation.

The DMP official advised local bus owners and drivers to avoid making out-of-city trips during Eid holidays.

"It sometimes becomes difficult to prevent these buses from leaving the city. If they do, we will use video footage to identify them and strict measures will follow to prevent future occurrences," he said.

He further warned that legal action would be taken against vehicles operating without route permits and proper fitness certification.

