Illegal buses remain a roadblock to Nagar Paribahan's progress

A double-decker bus of the Nagar Paribahan awaits passengers at a bus stop in the capital’s Mohammadpur area. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Nagar Paribahan bus service, an initiative aimed at bringing about discipline in the capital's public transport network, continues to face a significant roadblock from large numbers of buses plying without permits on their designated routes.

Transilva Paribahan, a private operator on route-21 under the route rationalisation franchise, had to discontinue operations due to financial losses caused by unauthorised buses operating freely on the route.

Now, Hanif Paribahan, the private operator overseeing route-22 (Ghatarchar to Demra) is struggling with escalating financial losses linked to the same issues.

Expressing frustration, the company's Executive Director Ruhul Amin said they entered into the service believing in the initiative's potential.

"However, it failed due to a lack of proper steps from the authorities. If this continues, we have to stop the service as there is no other option for us," he said.

"The initial plan was that other buses would not be given route permits on Nagar Paribahan's designated routes upon the launch of the service, but this is yet to be implemented," Ruhul Amin explained.

"Unauthorised buses have reduced income for authorised operators and created an oversupply of vehicles, leading to traffic congestion and disruption of balance in the rationalisation plan," he added.

Shabiha Pervin, executive director of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), responsible for implementing the system, mentioned that there are over 100 unpermitted buses operating on route-22.

Without clarifying why, Shabiha Pervin said the removal of illegal buses is a big challenge.

"We are making diligent efforts to conduct regular drives and address this matter," she said, emphasising the need of support from operators, transport owners and all other stakeholders.

"We all must come together to ensure its [route rationalisation] success at any cost. We are committed to doing everything in our power to achieve this goal," she added.

Meanwhile, multiple DTCA officials, preferring anonymity, pointed to the lack of cooperation from traffic enforcement agencies, hindering efforts to curb the unauthorised buses.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Faruk Hossain said that merely blaming the police is not a solution.

The illegal bus operators and those who patronise them must be identified, he said, adding that "bus owners and workers must also step up."

"We consistently carry out operations and take action based on complaints we receive. We will give even greater priority to this matter since you've informed us of it," the officer noted.

Transport leaders, on the other hand, have voiced concerns about the prohibition on existing buses plying rationalied routes.

Advocate Mahbubur Rahman, vice-president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said owners have already made investments there.

"The authorities should allow those buses to be renovated and operated under the Nagar Paribahan," he said.

The transport leader also called for government subsidies or fare increases to support the system, stressing that route rationalisation is vital to ensure bus owners can secure returns on their investments, as profitability is currently at risk.