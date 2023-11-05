IGP warns of strict legal action against saboteurs; promises security to vehicles on highways

The law enforcers will continue taking strict legal actions against those who engage in sabotaging acts, such as vandalising and torching vehicles, and violent crimes, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today.

He also said security of vehicles will be ensured on the highway during the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The IGP made the remarks while presiding over a meeting Hall of Pride at the police headquarters regarding the safe movement of goods and passenger vehicles on Sunday ( 5 November 2023).

The police chief called on transport workers and owners to call the National Emergency Service- 999 for assistance if needed.

The IGP said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we all have been able to eradicate militancy and terrorism by working together. We are ready to face any challenge related to law and order in the future."

Also speaking on the occasion, Awami League praesidium member Shajahan Khan, who is also the president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, called on everyone to come forward in keeping vehicular movement normal in the face of terrorism and sabotage.

He requested for increased police and RAB patrols on the streets and increased intelligence surveillance.

"Strict legal action should be taken against those who are found to be involved in sabotage, and their trial should be completed quickly," he said.

Senior police officials, lawmakers were also present on the occasion.