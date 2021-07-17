The homebound for Eid made to pay five times the customary fare: Passengers’ Welfare Association

The Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association recently said buses and other vehicles are grossly overcharging homebound people on the pretext of Covid-19.

Many buses have been charging some 300% to 500% more than the usual fare, said the organisation in a monitoring report published on Saturday.

The association said that even though the government has allowed public transport to run at half capacity and charge 60% more than the usual fare, to maintain social distancing and other health guidelines, this is not happening.

Many vehicles are grossly overcharging passengers and running at full capacity as well, said the passenger association in a press release.

Even though most passengers seem to be wearing face masks, social distancing is not being maintained.

According to the report, in the last two days (15 July, 16 July), passengers were charged Tk40 to go to Nilkhet from Mirpur 10. The usual fare on the route is Tk15 and with a 60% increase, it should have been no more than Tk26.

CNG autorickshaws are also charging around Tk300 – Tk500 on the same route instead of the usual Tk150 – Tk200.

Long haul buses have also been overcharging passengers, the report says.

A Rangpur-bound bus from Ashulia that usually charges Tk600 now charges Tk2100. And buses from Chattogram to Rangpur have been charging Tk2200 in the last two days, instead of the usual Tk850.

Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary-general, Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association, has appealed to the authorities to put an end to this oppressive price gouging.