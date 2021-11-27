Highways Bill passed at parliament

Transport

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm

Related News

Highways Bill passed at parliament

No billboard, signboard, arch or anything similar can be hung or placed on the highways without the permission

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Highways Bill-2021 was passed at the parliament on Saturday with an aim to ensure better management and construction of highways.

Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said that the bill has been introduced to carry out construction, development and maintenance of highways ensuring orderly and safe movement of vehicles.
  
According to the bill, no billboard, signboard, arch or anything similar can be hung or placed on the highways without the permission of the Roads and Highways Department.

The minister proposed to repeal the Highways Act of 1925 and pass the new bill in the parliament, and it was passed by voice vote.

Penalties for violating the law will be a maximum of two years' jail or a Tk5,000-Tk5 lakh fine.

However, during discussion on the law, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid expressed doubt over the implementation of the law, saying, "It is an excellent law. But can you guarantee to enforce the law once it is passed?"
 
Addressing the road transport minister, he said, "This law will be passed today. I would request you to remove all posters with your picture in your constituency by tonight. Then I will assume that the law you have brought today will be enforced."

As per the bill, the government will decide which vehicles will run on which roads or highways, which highways will be declared as expressways and from which roads toll will be collected.

According to the bill, slow-moving vehicles will have to use designated lanes on highways. There will be no scope to keep crops or something others for drying up on the highways. Pedestrians have to use designated place to cross the highway.

Bangladesh / Top News

highways / Bangladesh / National Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1h | Wheels
Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

13h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

13h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

3h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

3h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

3h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 