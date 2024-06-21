High demand for transporting seasonal fruits drives up truck fare

The increased supply of seasonal fruits has spiked demand for transportation services in Chattogram, leading to unusually high truck fares that have impacted commodity prices.

Besides, the demand of trucks for transporting sacrificial animals coupled with Eid holidays, has further driven up transportation costs in the port city.

For instance, the truck fare on the Dhaka-Chattogram typically ranges from Tk16,000 to Tk20,000, but it surged to Tk50,000 to Tk55,000 just before Eid, according to traders.

Besides, fares from Northern districts to Chattogram have soared to Tk90,000 to Tk1 lakh from Tk50,000-Tk55,000 a month ago.

Similar increases have been observed in transportation costs across the country, leading to a rise of Tk1,500 to Tk2,000 per tonne in transportation costs.

Traders said transport fares usually take about a month to stabilise after increasing, especially following holidays like Eid when transportation pauses for several days. They fear immediate fare reductions are unlikely and anticipate further rises in everyday product prices.

Syed Sagir Ahmad, general secretary of the Khatunganj Trade and Industries Association, said wholesale prices hinge significantly on transport fares, particularly during fruit season when truck fare hikes affect the commodity market.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmad, secretary general of Bangladesh Covered Vans, Trucks, Prime Movers Goods Transport Owners Association, told TBS that vehicle shortages occurred due to delays in unloading goods from many factories before Eid, coupled with high demand for transporting fruits during the peak season.

However, he expressed optimism that fares would normalise within the next few weeks.

Fruit traders feel pinch

Fruit traders said transporting perishable fruits like mango, jackfruit, lychee, pineapple, and dates, which spoil quickly and cannot be stored long and need quick transportation.

As a result, they have limited bargaining power when negotiating truck fares, they said.

Nazim Uddin, a trader at Kadmatoli fruit market in the port city, told TBS that there is high demand for transporting mangoes from the Rajshahi region, jackfruit and pineapples from various districts, and raw dates from Northern and Southern regions.

He said transporting mangoes from Rajshahi typically costs Tk70-Tk80 per crate (25-27 kg). However, it increased to Tk 120-Tk130 before Eid.

On Friday, 21 June, fares slightly dropped to Tk100-Tk110, but they might increase again with higher traffic starting Sunday, he added.

According to Nizam, Chattogram receives 100-150 trucks daily carrying various fruits from different districts.

Mohammad Ripon, an official at Labbaik Transport Agency in Chattogram, said the demand for raw palm and jackfruit from various districts in North Bengal has surged due to recent heatwaves.

He said there has also been a high demand for trucks to transport mangoes over the past week, coinciding with the Eid and Qurbani markets for seasonal fruits.

"As per market norms, truck fares have risen accordingly from different districts to their destinations, and with transportation halted during the Eid holiday week, demand for trucks is expected to soar once markets reopen," he added.