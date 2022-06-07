Heavy vehicle drivers’ training stuck in massive project cost

Jahidul Islam
07 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:29 pm

Heavy vehicle drivers’ training stuck in massive project cost

If implemented, the project will create adequate skilled drivers and contribute to reducing road accidents

Jahidul Islam
07 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:29 pm
File Photo. Photo: TBS
File Photo. Photo: TBS

A 2019 project to train heavy vehicle drivers is yet to get approval from the Planning Commission because of a massive cost projected by the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) will seek justification for the rather high cost projection in a meeting next week, according to sources.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) floated the project to meet the need of heavy vehicle drivers as currently there are 1,81,773 licensed drivers for heavy vehicles against a total of 2,50,803 registered vehicles.

In 2019, the Road Transport and Highways Division estimated a cost of Tk977.60 crore for the project that would create some 60,000 heavy licence holder drivers every year and forwarded it to the Planning Commission, which recommended slashing the budget to Tk578.90 crore.

The division, however, disregarded the recommendation and reviewed the cost to Tk768.66 crore, a per head cost of Tk25,622 for training three lakh drivers.

The primary agenda for next week's PEC meeting is to seek justification for the additional estimated cost of Tk189.76 crore, including Tk117.58 for the construction of 15 buildings, and Tk50 lakh for advisors.

The number of licensed drivers of this category in the country is 1,83,773 as against 2,50,803 registered heavy vehicles. While the simple heavy driver shortage seems to be 67,030, at least three lakh more drivers are needed to meet growing demand as 1.5-2 drivers per vehicle are required.

The evaluation committee recommended Tk33 crore for the purchase of 33 simulators for the training, whereas the project proposed buying 100 simulators at a cost of Tk50 crore.

The Planning Commission wants to know the rationale for buying additional simulators and the basis of requirements and expenditure estimates for other purposes.

According to BRTC sources, the project covers all BRTC training institutes and centres in all districts, all centres of Bangladesh Armed Forces, BRTA approved driving training schools, Regional Transport Committee training centres in districts where BRTC and AFD have no training centres.

The Cost Rationalisation Committee has recommended an expenditure of Tk25 crore for 25 dormitories, but the project sought Tk117.58 crore for construction of 15 buildings and facilities. Besides, Tk50 lakh for consultancy was not in the previous Development Project Proposal.

The Planning Commission has also objected to spending Tk50 lakh on overseas training. Among other costs, Tk4.38 crore has been proposed for vehicle rentals.

According to the Department of Road Transport and Highways, the number of road accidents and casualties in Bangladesh needs to be reduced by 50% by 2020 to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

If the project is implemented, a significant number of trained and skilled drivers of heavy vehicles will join the sector, which is expected to reduce road accidents.

Moreover, sending skilled and trained drivers through the project to earn foreign remittances can be considered a lucrative prospect.

According to BRTC sources, under the project, drivers of light vehicles will be screened through the Driving Competency Test Board and heavy vehicle licences will be issued. Drivers will be made aware of road safety through advanced training.

The project will be open to professional drivers aged 20 and over who are engaged in the driving profession.

