Green Line halts Dhaka-Barishal waterway services

Transport

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 11:02 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Green Line has announced to halt their Dhaka-Barishal waterway services in order to minimise losses. 

The announcement was made through a Facebook post which said their vessel MV Green Line-3 will be out of service from 26 July till further notice.

The Green Line Water Ways is losing Tk2-2.5 lakh per round trip after Eid, said a Green Line official. 

A Dhaka-Barishal-Dhaka trip costs them around Tk5 lakh whereas their current income from the trip is Tk2-2.5 lakh, he said.

 

"Our Dhaka-Barishal bus service is running. You can make the trip on our bus," the Facebook post reads.

The company plans to reopen it in future considering the situation, said the official. 

