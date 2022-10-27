Gazipur police apologise for state of Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway

The Traffic Division of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) apologised to commuters on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for suffering caused by a narrow space in the Millgate area of Tongi.

They made the statement in a Facebook post uploaded on their verified Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The post said the government acquired 15 acres of land to permanently widen the space to reduce the suffering of commuters.

The post said the traffic division has been working to address the problem soon.