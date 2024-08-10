Follow the lane: This is why students are standing in the middle of the road

A student, while managing traffic at the entrance of Dhaka University area on Friday, holds a placard that reads ‘ambulance lane’, indicating to passing vehicles that the lane is only for emergency use – a concept which has been absent in Bangladesh. Students have been managing traffic on the roads after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August. However, the DMP withdrew traffic police from the capital on 3 August to ensure their safety during the recent violent protests. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The concept of faster vehicles keeping to the right and slower ones to the left is far from novel, yet it has long been lost amidst the chaos of Dhaka's traffic and the relentless urgency of its drivers.

In just four days, however, students managing the city's traffic have successfully enforced lane discipline, proving that with determination and common sense, even what the traffic police have struggled to achieve can be made possible.

These students have even succeeded in reining in the notorious bus drivers, introducing them to the concept of a proper bus stop. Passengers, too, who once treated buses like hailing services, are now being guided to board only at designated spots.

To achieve this, students have been seen standing on lane markings, directing vehicles into their designated lanes. They have also established separate lanes for turns, using makeshift dividers to manage left and right turns.

Marufur Rahman, a college student stationed in Mirpur 10, said their goal is to demonstrate what is achievable. "We'll continue our efforts until the traffic police return."

He said they are trying to introduce simple driving practices common in more developed countries and hoped the new government would keep the system running when students leave the streets.

Al Amin, a motorcyclist from Mirpur, said the traffic pressure hasn't vanished with the students' intervention, but there is a notable sense of relief on the roads.

"Previously, navigating Dhaka's traffic felt like a battle for survival—if you didn't push through and break every rule, you didn't move," he remarked. "Now, with everyone adhering to lane discipline, there's no need to fight for road space; traffic flows more smoothly and predictably."

In the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation on 5 August, traffic police have been absent from the streets. Since the following day, students have stepped in to fill this void.

They have marked stop lines at intersections with chalk or spray paint to introduce basic traffic practices. Drivers who stop beyond these lines are politely asked to move back. Besides, the students are clearing lanes for ambulances and reminding motorcyclists to wear helmets.

Abid Jihad, a first-year student at Rajarbag Police Lines School and College, said managing traffic is undoubtedly challenging. "Not everyone listens, and some people even get annoyed when asked to follow lanes."

Abid, who was overseeing traffic in the Moghbazar area, added, "Although it may take time, every small effort helps drive positive change." Abid was among about 25 students who were managing the traffic at Moghbazar intersection yesterday.

In Moghbazar, locals were generously providing biscuits, juice, cakes, packaged food, and water bottles to students while they perform their duties.

Asikur Rahman, who coordinates the students in the area, said, "We're accepting food from ordinary people to encourage the students, but we're not accepting anything from political parties."

He added, "Many students are stepping up to fulfil their responsibilities. We've organised them into teams, assigning each team to manage traffic at different intersections, with a team leader for each turn. We'll continue this work until a new government is formed and traffic police return to their posts."

A country's traffic behaviour can reveal much about its broader situation, reflecting not only the state's governance but also the prevailing attitudes towards order and discipline. Dhaka's traffic has long been unruly, highlighting a general disregard for the overall system.