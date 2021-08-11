Ferry service to be launched on Bogura-Jamalpur waterway on Thursday 

The much awaited ferry service is going to be launched on the Bogura-Jamalpur waterway on Thursday which will reduce distance with Dhaka minimum 80 km.

A new dimension is going to be added in the marketing of agricultural products with the launching of the service as the waterways are one of the most reliable means of transportation for people in and around Bogura and Jamalpur due to their short distances and cost savings.

According to locals, hundreds of people risk their lives every day to travel by boat from Kalitala and Mathurapara ferries to Sariakandi to Madarganj and other areas.

The long-standing demand of the locals is to ensure safe travel. The demand is now coming to an end.

The inauguration will be held between Sariakandi in Bogura and Madarganj-Jamthal in Jamalpur district on Thursday.

A huge amount of agricultural products will be available for marketing in the char areas, the local expected.

However, they urged to take steps to maintain the navigability of the river with fair rent.

According to the local administration, the route is awaiting inauguration after completing all the preparations.

Russell Mia, Sariakandi Upazila Executive Officer said that Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for Shipping will inaugurate the ghat.

If this ghat is opened, fast communication system will be prevailed with Mymensingh and Dhaka.

According to the district administration, Due to the naval crisis, several BIWTA sea trucks will be operated on the route initially.

