Metro rail service stopped for 2hrs as sky lanterns from new year celebration clung to electric cables

Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

Dhaka metro rail service was stopped for two hours today as sky lanterns released for the new year celebration fell on its electric lines after they stopped burning.

"Sky lanterns fell on the electricity lines of the metro rail. So, we have kept the operations suspended to avoid any accidents," said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique on Sunday (1 January).

The metro rail service resumed at 10:05am. The first train arrived at Agargaon station from Uttara station.

After that, the metro rail left Agargaon station at 10:20am for Uttara station.