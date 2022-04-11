Eid-ul-Fitr: Advance train ticket sale begins 23 April
Passengers can buy advance tickets four days prior to the date of intended travel from 23 April
Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets on 23 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Advance train tickets of 27 April will be available on 23 April, Additional Director General (Operation) of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat told UNB.
The advance tickets of 28-30 April and 1 May will be available on 24, 25, 26 and 27 April respectively.
Besides, the selling of return tickets will begin from the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.
Details about the selling of advance train tickets will be known after a meeting on 13 April.