Eid-ul-Fitr: Advance train ticket sale begins 23 April

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets on 23 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advance train tickets of 27 April will be available on 23 April, Additional Director General (Operation) of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat told UNB.

The advance tickets of 28-30 April and 1 May will be available on 24, 25, 26 and 27 April respectively.

Besides, the selling of return tickets will begin from the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said.

Details about the selling of advance train tickets will be known after a meeting on 13 April.