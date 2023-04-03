Eid journey: Nat'l Committee demands bike ban on highways for 9 days

UNB
03 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 04:14 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways today demanded a ban on motorbike movement on all highways for at least nine days before, during and after Eid.

The organisation also called for taking strict action to stop the movement of three-wheelers and charging extra bus fare on all inter-district roads, including highways, during Eid travel.

The national committee President Haji Mohammad Shahid Mia and its general secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made this call in a statement.

Besides, leaders of the civic organisation demanded to stop the movement of unregistered, defective and unauthorised vehicles on all roads and highways of the country.

They also urged Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to strengthen the operation of mobile court and law enforcement agencies, including police, to implement these demands.

Emphasising safe and hassle-free Eid travel, the statement said that the number of motorcycle accidents across the country is increasing at a geometric rate. Motorcycle accidents accounted for more than 40% of all road crashes last year. There is a fear of more mishaps during the Eid season due to the long-distance commute on these two-wheelers.

Small and unsafe vehicles slow down larger vehicles like buses and trucks on highways and inter-district roads, the statement said. This increases the risk of accidents and traffic jams. Despite the government ban, various types of three-wheelers including battery-powered rickshaws and numerous locally-made vehicles such as Nasimon, Karimon, Bhotbhoti and Alam Sadhu are plying the highways and inter-district roads across the country.

Citing examples from the near past, the statement of the national committee alleged that on many roads, various transport companies charge commuters one-and-a-half to double the fare on every Eid trip. As a result, bus owners and workers earn extra money, but general people are suffering financial losses.

