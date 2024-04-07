Eid journey: More vehicles on highways than usual but no traffic snarls

Vehicles pay toll at the Mawa end of Padma bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Holidaymakers travelling from Dhaka to the northern and southern districts for Eid have been experiencing uninterrupted journeys today (7 April).

Authorities have reported increased vehicular movement but no congestion on the highways.

Seven toll booths are operational at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge to facilitate smooth travel, allowing quick passage for commuters heading to the 24 southern districts.

Additionally, designated lanes are allocated for motorcycles crossing the bridge.

Motorcycles use designated lane to pay toll and enter Padma Bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

"The volume of vehicles has slightly risen in anticipation of the Eid holiday, but no issues have been reported so far," said Mohammad Amirul Haider Chowdhury, the deputy director of the Padma Bridge site office.

Personal vehicles have outnumbered long-distance public transportation on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

The situation is similar on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj.

"There hasn't been any additional vehicular pressure observed at the Gazaria end of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj since morning," said Humayun Kabir, in charge of the Gazaria Highway Police outpost.

Similarly, there was no traffic congestion reported on the Tangail side of the Bangabandhu Bridge (Jamuna Multi-purpose Bridge).

Mohammad Sharifuddin, the additional superintendent of Tangail police, said the highway leading to the bridge has more traffic than usual, but the journey home has been smooth this year.