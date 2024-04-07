Eid journey: More vehicles on highways than usual but no traffic snarls

Transport

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:59 am

Related News

Eid journey: More vehicles on highways than usual but no traffic snarls

Seven toll booths are operational at the Munshiganj end of the Padma Bridge to facilitate smooth travel, allowing quick passage for commuters heading to the 24 southern districts

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:59 am
Vehicles pay toll at the Mawa end of Padma bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
Vehicles pay toll at the Mawa end of Padma bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Holidaymakers travelling from Dhaka to the northern and southern districts for Eid have been experiencing uninterrupted journeys today (7 April).

Authorities have reported increased vehicular movement but no congestion on the highways.

Seven toll booths are operational at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge to facilitate smooth travel, allowing quick passage for commuters heading to the 24 southern districts. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, designated lanes are allocated for motorcycles crossing the bridge.

Motorcycles use designated lane to pay toll and enter Padma Bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
Motorcycles use designated lane to pay toll and enter Padma Bridge. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

"The volume of vehicles has slightly risen in anticipation of the Eid holiday, but no issues have been reported so far," said Mohammad Amirul Haider Chowdhury, the deputy director of the Padma Bridge site office.  

Personal vehicles have outnumbered long-distance public transportation on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

The situation is similar on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj.

"There hasn't been any additional vehicular pressure observed at the Gazaria end of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj since morning," said Humayun Kabir, in charge of the Gazaria Highway Police outpost.

Similarly, there was no traffic congestion reported on the Tangail side of the Bangabandhu Bridge (Jamuna Multi-purpose Bridge).

Mohammad Sharifuddin, the additional superintendent of Tangail police, said the highway leading to the bridge has more traffic than usual, but the journey home has been smooth this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Eid journey / Eid travel update / Bangladesh / Bangabandhu Expressway / Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway / Dhaka-Chattogram Highway / Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

40m | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

1h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

16h | Videos
Will the war stop this time?

Will the war stop this time?

3h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

17h | Videos