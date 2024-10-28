DU officials discuss launching shuttle bus service on campus with DMP

Officials of Dhaka University and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police at a meeting at the university on 28 October. Photo: UNB

A six-member delegation led by Khondokar Nazmul Hasan, additional commissioner (Traffic) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), met with Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, at his office on Monday.

During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the establishment of a shuttle bus service for DU students on campus, route determination, control of public transport on campus, and the installation of barriers at six entry points. Md. Rafiqul Islam, director of DU's Public Relations Office, confirmed the matter.

DU VC stated that the process for launching the shuttle bus service is underway and expressed hope for its swift implementation for the benefit of students. He also sought the support of the DMP in improving traffic management and other affairs on campus.

Prof Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, DU treasurer and Proctor Associate Prof Saifuddin Ahmed, were present at the time, among others.