Double blow leaves launch business in dire straits

Transport

Foisal Ahmed
02 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:12 am

Related News

Double blow leaves launch business in dire straits

Business is on a downward spiral mainly because of the sudden rise in diesel prices, says launch owners

Foisal Ahmed
02 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 11:12 am
Double blow leaves launch business in dire straits

Passenger launch services from the capital's Sadarghat to the country's southern region have been reeling from two heavy and consecutive blows – the Padma Bridge opening and a massive hike in fuel prices.

According to sector insiders, the diesel price hike hit the launch business much harder than the bridge, triggering huge losses in launch operations and forcing many owners to halt operations entirely and have their vessels scrapped.

"So far, around eight small and big launches are being scrapped and sold in metal pieces at low prices. Each of these launches has run for around 15 to 20 years even though the average lifespan of a launch is 40 years," said Prince Awlad, joint convener of Bangladesh Inland Water Passenger Carrier Association (BIWPCA).

"These launches have become outdated and have been making the tally of loss bigger for the owners. Passengers prefer new and luxurious vessels for travelling nowadays," he said. 

Earlier, we used to sell old and dilapidated launches to small entrepreneurs who conducted services on less developed routes, but after the oil price hike, our business became tough to maintain. Now no one wants to buy these launches," Prince Awlad, who is also owner of Prince Awlad Navigation, said, adding that there is no other option except scrapping old vessels and selling them as metal pieces. "One of my launches is also being scrapped", he said.

According to most launch owners, business is on a downward spiral mainly because of the sudden rise in diesel prices.

"The bridge just cut our income by 10-25%, reducingprofit, but the skyrocketing fuel price increased our operational costs by around 50%, resulting in huge loss," said SaidurRahamanRintu, senior vice-president of BIWPCA and the owner of Sundarban Navigation.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Earlier, around 200 launches had provided services on 40 differentroutes in the southern region from Sadarghat. With business going for a downturn, services on many routes have stopped.

Shahidul Islam, chairman of Parabat Navigation, said, "No one is buying launches now as the market has become smaller. Some routes, including Naria, Shariatpur, Gournadi and Hularhat, have been closed down after the opening of the Padma Bridge. Facing continuous losses, owners were forced to stop operations of some long-haul launches on other routes --- of Barishal, Barguna, Bhola, Galachipa and Torki."

"The diesel price hike led us into increasing the fares but the number of passengers decreased drastically following the move. We were counting losses of up to Tk3.5 lakh daily with hardly 50% of our expected passengers. Owners have no choice but to scrap relatively old launches," he said, adding that the launches of several companies, including Prince Awlad, Rajdhani, Shakil, and Saudia are now being scrapped.

If these vessels are not scrapped right now and left unused, they will be permanently damaged, gathering dust and rust, he said.

"I am also planning to scrap two of my launches in the next two to three months. Many others are also planning to do the same," added ShahidulIslam, who is also secretary general of Launch Owners' Association of Bangladesh, said.

Apart from the old ones, a launch of Manami Group which was in the making is also being scrapped.

Executive Director of Manami Group Rakib Hassan Sohel said, "The structure of the vessel has been built with metal angles. But we did not want to make more investments and proceed further under the current business conditions."

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Wrong govt policy and launch owners' improvidence

According to the owners, the government's indifference to this sector was responsible for the rundown of the 75-year-old launch business.

"In the last 40 years, the government has spent a huge amount of money on road development but not even 1% of it on the development of water transport. Now there is also a navigability crisis in the rivers due to lack of proper dredging," said Saidur Rahman Rintu.

"It takes hours to travel only a three-kilometre stretch of road from Gulistan to Sadarghat launch terminal, making passengers lose interest in launch travelling. Besides, we have repeatedly opposed imposing ghat tickets for passengers. We even proposed to the government that we will pay the ghat charges of the passengers but the proposal was ignored by the authorities," he said.

It is because of the ghat tickets that passengers have to stand in long queues, adding more woes to their travel experience. And the last blow from the government was the whimsical diesel price hike, SaidurRahman said.

The launch owner also admitted to the lack of foresight among owners, saying that they failed to take the right decisions when the launch business was vibrant.

"There is no doubt the owners had a lack of foresight. We did not think about the sustainability of this sector. We failed to develop river tourism in the southern districts," Saidur added.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Is there any hope of revival?

Amid this dire situation, two new luxury launches are set to join the southern waterway services. Sundarban-16 and Shuvoraj-9 will start their journey on the Dhaka-Barishal route within two months.

"The making of these state-of-the-art launches started five years ago and was expected to be brought into service in 2020. But construction work stopped due to the pandemic. It took two more years to complete the manufacturing process. Although the situation is bad, we have to bring the launches into service," said Saidur Rahman Rintu, owner of Sundarban Navigation.

"We have not given up hope. These launches will provide the most comfortable and safe journey for passengers. Besides, low-income people can also travel on this vessel for just Tk350. No other transport can offer such low-cost travel," he added.

Launch owners have also figured out a way to reduce losses to some extent by introducing a rotation system. On a rotation basis, six launches, three from each end, ply the Dhaka-Barisal route daily. 

President of Bangladesh NoujanSramik Federation Shah Alam said around 2 lakh workers are working in the sector and almost all of them are now going through a financial crisis and agitation.

"As such, we have placed a 10-point-demand to the government, including taking necessary steps to keep the sector running. If the government remains indifferent to this, then we will go for a stern movement", he warned.

Bangladesh / Economy / Infograph / Top News

launch / Launch business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

55m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

55m | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

3h | Panorama
Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

13h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

13h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

14h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets