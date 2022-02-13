Dope test for drivers to be made compulsory: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said dope test will be made obligatory for the vehicle drivers and within two months they should get their appointment letters.

The minister said this to journalists after attending a meeting of the taskforce on law and order on roads at the secretariat.

He said along with these the decision to not allow money collection in the name of associations on the roads was taken at the meeting.

"Except in terminals any money collection on the roads will not be allowed. Even the tax courts formed in the district and upazila levels won't be allowed to collect money from anywhere," said Asaduzzaman Khan.

The minister said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been asked to take actions in this regard.

The home minister said a committee has been formed led by Bangladesh Road Transport Association (BRTA) chairman to examine how long the old private and government vehicles can operate on the roads.

"The decision to form the committee was made as the expired old vehicles often cause accidents on the roads," he added.

Asaduzzaman Khan said in phases arrangements will be made to conduct dope tests at the terminals and drivers will be tested immediately before driving.

He said BRTA has started the dope tests from 30 January before providing licences.

"After two months we will check whether the owners have provided appointment letters to staff, drivers as it is in the law," he said.

The minister said a decision was made to make the issuance of the driving licence process easier for the drivers' future.