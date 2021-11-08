Diesel run or not, all public transports charging extra fare 

Gas-operated public transports in Dhaka are too charging the commuters extra, violating the government directive to only increase fares of vehicles that run on diesel.

While visiting different parts of the capital on Monday, reporters of The Business Standard found several bus companies to have illegally increased their fares by at least 50%.

Passengers in Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Paltan, and Motijheel areas claimed that all the buses, diesel-run or not, were charging extra money.

The government – following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and transport owners on Sunday – decided to increase the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

It said that the new fares are not applicable for CNG-run vehicles but most modes of public transports are not abiding by the government order.

Kamal Gazi took the No 8 bus to reach Banglamotor from Gabtoli for some important work.

"Usually I pay Tk20 for this distance. But today I had to spend Tk25 despite my bus being a CNG-operated vehicle," he said.

Rafiq, a supervisor of intracity bus service Bikalapa Auto Services, said that the passengers are paying more as the government has increased bus fares in the wake of the recent fuel price hike.

Asked why the company was charging 30% to 50% more than the government fixed rate, he said, "Our company has fixed the new fares and we are charging the passengers accordingly. There is no scope for us employees to make extra money.

"We now have to pay Tk15 for travelling a distance of mere 2km. It is us, the general people, who always suffer the most," Pabitra Das, one of the passengers of Bikalapa Auto Services, expressed her anger and frustration.

Meanwhile, intercity passengers in Lakshmipur are being forced to spend Tk50 extra for travelling to Dhaka and Chattogram.

Jobayer Hossain, a ticket seller working for Jonaki Transport (Lakhsimur-Chittagong route), said, "We are currently selling our tickets at Tk350. The fare was Tk300 before the hike."

Md Ahsan Ullah, who needed to go to Chattogram earlier this week but could not due to the strike, said, "Bus services have resumed but with increased fares. Only the passengers are to suffer for this."