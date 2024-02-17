Dhaka's rail link snapped for an hour as crane falls on tracks

Transport

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:35 am

Representational image of a train on track
Representational image of a train on track

Train services connecting Dhaka with other parts of the country were brought to a standstill for an hour this morning due to the collapse of a crane, which was being used in the construction of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, onto the railway tracks.

The incident occurred near the FDC gate in Karwan Bazar at around 6:40am, Arif Raian, assistant commissioner of the Tejgaon Industrial Zone, told The Business Standard.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the crane collapse.

Train services resumed around 7:30 am following prompt action by the relevant authorities to address the situation..

Railway communication / Dhaka / Bangladesh Railway / Bangladesh / rail communication / Rail link

