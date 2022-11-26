Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 03:07 pm

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Commuters in Dhaka, especially office goers have been facing immense traffic congestion on the city roads since Saturday morning as some roads have been closed while many others were diverted to alternative routes.

Meanwhile,  Bangladesh Mohila Awami League, the women's wing of the ruling Awami League, has arranged its sixth national council at Shohrawardi Uddyan today's afternoon causing huge traffic congestion around the area which has added to the suffering.

The Road from Paltan to Shahbagh has already been closed by a barricade while other roads towards Shohrawardi Uddyan have been diverted.

Shakib Hossain, assistant commissioner of Ramna Traffic zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Business Standard that they have already made diversion from Kakrail intersection and vehicles have been instructed to commute through Kakrail and adjacent routes. 

Meanwhile, due to the renovation works at Airport road under BRT project, people are also facing huge tailback from Uttara to Airport. 

Gazipur Metropolitan Police officials told TBS that vehicles are queuing even on newly inaugurated Tongi flyover due to traffic congestion towards Airport. 

The BRT authorities have already closed two lanes of four lane Airport road for 72 hours from Thursday evening, for development work resulting huge tailback on the road.
 

