Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs

Transport

BSS
11 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 08:07 pm

Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey
Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey

Rail communications between Sylhet and Dhaka has been restored after four hours of disruption.

A fire broke out from the power of the train on 'Parabat Express' train in Chowk Kabiraji area under Kamalganj upazila of the district at around 12:45pm, stopping rail link on the Dhaka-Sylhet route till 5 pm.

Later, 4 units of the fire service brought the fire under control.

Moulvibazar district administration has formed seven-member investigation committee. It has been directed to submit the investigation report within the next 7 working days.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, Deputy Assistant Director of Moulvibazar Station of Fire Service and Civil Defense told BSS brought 4 units of Fire Service under control.

However, the extent of damage caused by the fire is not yet known.

