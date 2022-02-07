Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to start on 3 more routes

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced plans to introduce Dhaka Nagar Paribahan service on three more routes.

"We have chosen route No- 22,23, and 26 under 'green cluster' to launch the service," Mayor Taposh told reporters after the 21st meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on Monday (7 February).

The buses will ply the road from Ghatarchar to Bhulta under route-22, from Ghatarchar to Meghna under route-23 and from Ghatarchar to Narayanganj under route-26.

Experts have already started working to determine the plans and infrastructural designs that are needed to offer far better services on these routes, said Taposh.

The experts will submit a report with recommendations to the committee in the next meeting and a timeframe to launch the service will be announced after deciding the next action plans, he added.

Earlier on 26 December, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan started its pilot operation under bus route rationalization (BRR) on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route, with 50 buses.