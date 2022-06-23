Dhaka-Mymensingh-Netrokona train services resume after 5 days

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:12 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Train services have resumed on the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Netrokona-Mohanganj route five days after the railway bridge collapsed in the flood waters.

The broken bridge has been temporarily repaired and trains resumed operations on Thursday (23 June) morning.

Golam Rabbani, station master of Barhatta Railway Station, confirmed the resumption of train services to The Business Standard.

He said the railway engineering staff had repaired the railway bridge on an emergency basis.

"It will be fixed permanently later," he added.

On Thursday morning, a local train was the first to pass over the bridge.

Later, intercity Mohanganj Express and Mahua Commuter Express trains also used the temporarily-repaired bridge.

Earlier on 18 June, a railway bridge in Islampur area between Barhatta and Mohanganj railway stations collapsed due to flood waters.

Due to this, all the trains from Mohanganj to Mymensingh and Dhaka have been closed for the last five days. An intercity train – Haor Express – also got stuck at Mohanganj station.

