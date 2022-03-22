Dhaka to get 225 buses on 3 new routes soon

Transport

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:36 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The Bus Route Rationalisation (BRR) committee has decided to operate 225 more buses on three new routes in the capital.

All preparations for this will be completed within 90 days, the committee decided at its 22nd meeting at Buriganga Hall of Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation, on Tuesday.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh briefed the media after the meeting.

The new services under the Nagar Paribahan will be launched soon. The two city corporations will issue notifications asking for applications to operate the buses on routes 22, 23, and 26, the mayors said.

Of the new buses, 50 will run on route 22, 100 on route 23 and 75 on route 26.

The new route 22 will cover Ghatarchar, Basila, Asadgate, Farmgate, Shahbagh, Paltan, Sultana Kamal Bridge areas while route 23 will cover Ghatarchar, Basila, Asad Gate, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Paltan, Kamalapur and Kanchpur areas.

Route 26 will cover Ghatarchar, Basila, Asad Gate, Kalabagan, Azimpur, Polashi, Chankharpool, Mayor Mohammed Hanif Flyover, Postagola and Kadamtali areas.

Taposh said, "On December 26 last year, we successfully launched the BRR experimental route 21 which runs from Keraniganj's Ghatarchar to Kanchpur. We have been 100% successful in this approach and passengers received it well."

Within 90 days, bus owners will be notified to apply for operating buses on the three new routes. However, buses must be built after 2019 or brand new. Upon receiving applications, we will take further decisions after vetting through the joint committee, he said.

"We have four bus terminals for long-haul buses. We will extend these terminals and another bus depot and terminal will be constructed at Ghatarchar where the inter-district buses will stop. Passengers will get off at this terminal and take Nagar Paribahan buses to different places of Dhaka," Taposh added.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "We will run Nagar Paribahan services in North and South territories of Dhaka. We are moving forward intending to complete the ancillary works including construction of passenger shelters."

Hoping to provide safe and comfortable bus service to the city dwellers, Atiqul Islam said "We are also emphasising on modernization of bus service and controlling private cars. We want to make the buses safer and reduce the unhealthy competition between the buses."

