Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Cars dominate the first day morning; passengers in euphoria

It is a completely different day for the 32-year-old microbus driver Monirul Islam, and he is in a state of euphoria.

Monirul came to the Bijoy Sarani Flyover in his microbus to go to Uttara and become the first person to use the elevated express after it opened to the public.

When it struck 6:00am, the expressway opened to the public, and he pulled up his microbus to the toll plaza on the Bijoy Sarani Flyover.

"I am feeling great. Look, it takes only five minutes to reach Banani," said Monirul Islam while driving the microbus. His microbus reached Kawla in the Airport area within 12 minutes only.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

He left his home at five in the morning to get ahead of other vehicles to ply on the expressway. At the toll plaza, this correspondent got on Monirul's microbus and sat next to him in the front seat. The road was still wet with the rain last night. In the twinkle of an eye, the microbus reached the airport.

Private cars dominated the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on the morning of the first day of its opening. There were some buses and covered vans which used the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on the day.

Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 3 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Mizanur Rahman, a businessman, also came to taste the country's first elevated express with his nine-year-old daughter Mithila. Mizanur has lived in the sector 7 in Uttara for the last 20 years.

"It [the expressway] will bring comfort to people's journey. Whenever I thought of going to Farmgate, Mogbazar and Old Dhaka area, I became scared," said Mizanur Rahman while pulling up his SUV at the mouth of the Kawla point of the elevated expressway.

Though private cars dominated the elevated expressway on the first day, there were some buses that took the new route. The first bus that crossed the elevated expressway was the staff bus of Birdem General Hospital.

The passengers were in a state of euphoria. The staff got onto the bus from different points in Gazipur and in the city.

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Alamgir Hossain, a counter supervisor of the Birdem General Hospital said he gets on the bus from Tongi Station Road area and it takes him two hours or more on a regular day.

He said it takes around 40 minutes to one hour to come to Farmgate from the Airport area.

"Now it will take only 12 minutes, which means it saves around 30 minutes at the minimum," said Alamgir Hossain, sitting on the front side of the bus. "A 10-minute time-saving in the early morning is very important."

Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 3 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Parking, getting out of the vehicle, and standing on the elevated expressway to take pictures have also been announced as prohibited. The passengers of the buses are seen taking their selfies inside the bus, keeping the elevated expressway in the background.