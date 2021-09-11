Dhaka-Egypt regular flights from 1 November via Egyptair

Transport

TBS Report
11 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2021, 09:14 pm

Dhaka-Egypt regular flights from 1 November via Egyptair

Egyptair, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, will operate regular flights from Cairo, the Egyptian capital to Dhaka, Bangladesh from 1 November.

Initially, Dhaka-Cairo flights will operate twice a week, confirmed Haytham Ghobashy, the Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to Bangladesh, while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised by Alo Dhaka Aviation, General Sales Agent (GSA) of Egyptair in Bangladesh, aiming to establish bilateral air connectivity between the two countries.

"The launch of Egyptair flight to Bangladesh is a special milestone in the bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries, which would open up huge opportunities for various stakeholders, especially those who are interested in travelling to Egypt, Europe, and North America," said Ambassador Haytham Ghobashy.

Through this, bilateral trade and cargo transportation will advance. In particular, Bangladeshi students will have the opportunity to study in Egyptian universities, and tourists will enjoy the benefits of multifaceted tourism in Egypt, he added.

Referring to Egypt as the birthplace of modern civilisation, the Ambassador said Egypt and Egyptair invite Bangladeshi travellers and tourists to visit various cultural traditions and enjoy Egyptian hospitality. 

He also highlighted ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Egypt through tourism and investment.

Among others, Syed Ali Sami, Founder, CEO and Director of Allo Dhaka Aviation and Aftabul Islam, Chairman of IOE (Bangladesh) Limited, spoke on the occasion.

Various stakeholders including local media, travel and tour operators, and concerned traders were present at the function.

