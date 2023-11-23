Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train ticket sales begin, sold out for 1 Dec

A portion of the 100-kilometre Dohazari to Cox&#039;s Bazar railway line. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
A portion of the 100-kilometre Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway line. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Train ticket sales for the newly introduced Cox's Bazar Express on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route have started today at 8am.

Tickets for 1-3 December are now available online and at ticket counters.

Shortly after the ticket sales began this morning, all tickets for 1 December have been sold out on Bangladesh Railway online ticketing partner Shohoz's app and website.

As per the Bangladesh Railway schedule, the Cox's Bazar Express will commence its inaugural journey with passengers at 12:30pm on 1 December, arriving in Dhaka at 9:10pm on the same day.

The same train will depart from Dhaka at 10:30pm on 1 December, reaching Cox's Bazar around 7:20am the following day.

During its approximately eight-hour and 10-minute journey, the Cox's Bazar Express will make a five-minute stop at Dhaka Airport Station and take a 20-minute break at Chattogram Station. 

The train service will be suspended every Tuesday, said an official of the Bangladesh Railway's operations department.

Earlier on 11 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102 km railway from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu. 

This integration makes Cox's Bazar the 48th district incorporated into the Bangladesh Railway Network after approximately 13.5 years since project approval.

Fare of Cox's Bazar Express

For non-AC Shovon Chair seats from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, the fare is Tk695, the current minimum on this route. For the same distance, the Snigdha class (AC) chair seat ticket is priced at Tk1,325.

The fare from Dhaka to Chattogram is Tk450 for the Shovon Chair and Tk855 for the Snigdha class on the Cox's Bazar Express, slightly higher than the non-stop Sonar Bangla Express on the same route.

From Cox's Bazar to Chattogram, the fare is Tk250 for Shovon chair and Tk 470 for Snigdha class.

