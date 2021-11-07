Dhaka-bound buses from Rajshahi start charging increased fare

Long-distance buses on the Rajshahi-Dhaka route have resumed operation after the owners called off the strike, but they have been charging the increased fare from Sunday.

The ticket price for the non-air-conditioned buses going from Rajshahi to Dhaka was increased from Tk480 to Tk600, and the fare for air-conditioned buses was increased from Tk1,000 to Tk1,200.

Regarding increasing the fare on Sunday, a number of employees at the bus counters said each company has been operating only one bus today, but they were not getting enough passengers to fill up the bus. So, they increased the fare.

However, Matiul Haque Tito, general secretary of Rajshahi Road Transport Group, said, "The increased fare would be effective from tomorrow. A chart mentioning the fares for different destinations will be prepared."

He said the fare rate of Tk1.8 per kilometre will be effective for all routes. However, in the case of Dhaka-bound long-distance buses, the fare will increase a bit more as the toll of Jamuna bridge has to be added.