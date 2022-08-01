Dhaka-Bhanga rail service through Padma Bridge to open by June 2023: Sujan

Transport

BSS
01 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 06:47 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Monday said the Ministry of Railways is working to start rail traffic from Dhaka to Bhanga through Padma Bridge by June 2023.

The minister made the announcement while attending the auspicious opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum nationwide exhibition at Gopalganj Railway Station this afternoon.

About Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum nationwide exhibition, he said, "It is our attempt to inform the future generations about Bangabandhu."

The exhibition will remain at Gopalganj Railway Station till 5 August and it will move to another place and will be shown around the western region.

The "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum" started its journey on the tracks today, to convey the ideals and struggles of the vibrant political career of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the people of the country, he said.

Sujan said the Ministry of Railways is working to start rail traffic from Dhaka to Bhanga via Padma Bridge by June 2023.

He mentioned that 172km new railway line is being constructed from Dhaka to Jashore along with Padma Bridge.

The railway minister said that the construction of 102km railway line from Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is going on.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana presided over the ceremony while Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Railway DN Majumdar, Additional DG Manzoor Ul Alam Chowdhury, Gopalganj District Awami League General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan and Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Ayesha Siddika spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the minister along with the political leaders witnessed the colourful political life of the Father of the Nation and various movement and struggles with his family members through important photographs and video documentation in the museum.

