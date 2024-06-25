Dhaka airport to launch shuttle bus service for baggage transportation from tomorrow

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:00 pm

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Photo: UNB.
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Photo: UNB.

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) authorities will launch shuttle bus service from tomorrow (26 June) to provide baggage transportation facilities to incoming and outgoing passengers.

"Two BRTC buses will run from the airport to the Airport Railway Station and bus station," M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, said at a public hearing at the airport earlier today (25 June).

Roads Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the service.

Currently, many passengers who do not have vehicle facilities face difficulties carrying their baggage before or after reaching the airport. Considering their sufferings, a shuttle bus service is going to be launched on Wednesday from airport Canopy-2.

"Gradually, the number of buses will be increased because of the passenger rush," HSIA Executive Director Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard.

Around 37,000 international and local passengers use the Dhaka airport every day. Among them, only 7,000 are domestic passengers. Timely reaching at the airport is often a major concern for these huge numbers of passengers due to traffic congestion.

Regarding the sufferings of passengers due to huge traffic congestion before the airport a representative of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) said at the hearing that three big construction projects are running now in and around the airport which is a reason for congested traffic movement.

Besides, the APBN representative said one floor of multi-storey car parking is now unused. Once these issues are resolved, the traffic will be normal.

