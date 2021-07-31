Delowar comes to Dhaka by bicycle from Jamalpur to join work

Transport

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:24 pm

Related News

Delowar comes to Dhaka by bicycle from Jamalpur to join work

Travel fare in a private car or autorickshaw was too high, so he left with a bicycle

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:24 pm
Delowar comes to Dhaka by bicycle from Jamalpur to join work

Garment worker Md Delowar rode on a bicycle to reach Dhaka from his hometown Jamalpur as the ready-made garment (RMG) factories are set to open on Sunday.

A reporter of The Business Standard talked to Delowar when he entered the capital through the Gabtoli Bridge around 8 pm on Saturday.

Delowar said, "Factories will open tomorrow but the public transport are not operating during the lockdown. Travel fare in a private car or autorickshaw is too high, so I left with a bicycle."

He started from Jamalpur at 6 am and took rest at several places on the road to reach Dhaka.

Police did not stop him anywhere, Delowar said, adding that, "Factories are opening during the lockdown. We have no choice but to work. We will die of hunger if we lose the job." 

All export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, will resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions. 

The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Friday after the business leaders kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.

Bangladesh / Top News

bicycle / RMG Worker / Jamalpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

4h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

6h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

6h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house