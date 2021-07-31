Delowar comes to Dhaka by bicycle from Jamalpur to join work

Garment worker Md Delowar rode on a bicycle to reach Dhaka from his hometown Jamalpur as the ready-made garment (RMG) factories are set to open on Sunday.

A reporter of The Business Standard talked to Delowar when he entered the capital through the Gabtoli Bridge around 8 pm on Saturday.

Delowar said, "Factories will open tomorrow but the public transport are not operating during the lockdown. Travel fare in a private car or autorickshaw is too high, so I left with a bicycle."

He started from Jamalpur at 6 am and took rest at several places on the road to reach Dhaka.

Police did not stop him anywhere, Delowar said, adding that, "Factories are opening during the lockdown. We have no choice but to work. We will die of hunger if we lose the job."

All export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, will resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Friday after the business leaders kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.