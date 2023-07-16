Deal signed with Turkey firm to use electricity in railway operation

Transport

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

Deal signed with Turkey firm to use electricity in railway operation

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway has signed a contract with Tumas Turkish Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company to use electricity in railway operation.

The government took the step to use electricity in rail operation to modernise the railway communication system, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said at the deal signing ceremony on Sunday (16 July).

As part of the agreement, Tumas Turki Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company has been tasked with developing specialised rail traction from Narayanganj to Dhaka, Dhaka to Chattogram and Tongi to Joydebpur section to operate railways using electricity.

The minister expressed his hope that the company will complete the work within the stipulated time.

He said gas and electricity are being used in railways in almost all countries of the world including in European countries. 

Referring to the environmentally friendly traits of using electricity in operating trains, the minister said Bangladesh has taken the initiative to use electricity in rail operation for the first time. 

Md Habibur Rahman Chief Electrical Engineer (East) on behalf of Bangladesh Railway and Ismail Heydarli on behalf of Tumas Turki Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company signed the agreement.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Electric train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September