Deal signed with Turkey firm to use electricity in railway operation

Bangladesh Railway has signed a contract with Tumas Turkish Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company to use electricity in railway operation.

The government took the step to use electricity in rail operation to modernise the railway communication system, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said at the deal signing ceremony on Sunday (16 July).

As part of the agreement, Tumas Turki Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company has been tasked with developing specialised rail traction from Narayanganj to Dhaka, Dhaka to Chattogram and Tongi to Joydebpur section to operate railways using electricity.

The minister expressed his hope that the company will complete the work within the stipulated time.

He said gas and electricity are being used in railways in almost all countries of the world including in European countries.

Referring to the environmentally friendly traits of using electricity in operating trains, the minister said Bangladesh has taken the initiative to use electricity in rail operation for the first time.

Md Habibur Rahman Chief Electrical Engineer (East) on behalf of Bangladesh Railway and Ismail Heydarli on behalf of Tumas Turki Engineering Consulting and Constructing Company signed the agreement.

