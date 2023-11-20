Day 2 of hartal underway with near regular traffic on Dhaka streets

UNB
20 November, 2023, 10:15 am
20 November, 2023

Traffic movement in Dhaka streets is more today compared to the earlier hartals and blockades of the opposition parties this month. This photo was captured in the capital’s Banglamotor intersection on Monday, 20 November 2023, morning, the second day of a 48-hour hartal called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties. Photo: Md Tajul Islam
Traffic movement in Dhaka streets is more today compared to the earlier hartals and blockades of the opposition parties this month. This photo was captured in the capital’s Banglamotor intersection on Monday, 20 November 2023, morning, the second day of a 48-hour hartal called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

The presence of public transport on Dhaka roads seems nearly usual this morning despite heightened tension and fear of violence on the second day of the countrywide 48-hour hartal, called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, protesting the general election schedule.

The presence of law enforcement personnel at several points in Dhaka is higher this morning compared to the blockades.

The first day of the hartal, yesterday was marked by sporadic incidents of arson attacks and clashes.

18 vehicles set on fire in 2 days: Fire Service

At least 16 incidents of arson were reported nationwide, where 18 vehicles were set on fire from Sunday (19 November) 1am to Monday (20 November) 9am.

A total of 235 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 460 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)  were deployed in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country to maintain law and order during the hartal.

This is the first hartal being observed by the opposition parties since the Election Commission announced the polls schedule.

The ongoing hartal will end at 6 am tomorrow.

BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties called the hartal after they had earlier observed five countrywide blockades of roads, rail and waterways. The blockades were marked by frequent burning of vehicles, particularly buses, in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon people from all walks of life and opposition leaders and activists to observe the hartal peacefully and make it a success.

Dhaka traffic

