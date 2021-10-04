Cumilla-Sylhet bus services halt from Tuesday

Transport

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:53 pm

Related News

Cumilla-Sylhet bus services halt from Tuesday

While announcing the bus service closure at the Cumilla Motor Association on Monday afternoon, speakers said the Royal Super Service took route permits for the Chattogram-Sylhet route, but they take Sylhet-bound passengers from Mainamati in Cumilla instead of Chattogram, which is a violation of the policies

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:53 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Cumilla Transport Owner-Workers' Unity Council has announced to suspend bus services on the Cumilla-Sylhet route from Tuesday for an indefinite time in protest over policy violation by a transport service named Royal Super Service.

While announcing the bus service closure at the Cumilla Motor Association on Monday afternoon, speakers said the Royal Super Service took route permits for the Chattogram-Sylhet route, but they take Sylhet-bound passengers from Mainamati in Cumilla instead of Chattogram, which is a violation of the policies.

As a result, Cumilla Transport and Sugandha Paribahan get fewer passengers and incur losses.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, general secretary of the Cumilla Motor Association, said Cumilla Transport and Sugandha Paribahan have been serving passengers on the Sylhet route for over 40 years. At least 3,000 passengers use their services every day. Moreover, 600 workers are involved with the two transport services and their livelihoods and families depend on them.

"But a bus service is destroying the discipline of the whole route," he added.

Cumilla's Mirpur Highway Police Outpost in-charge Masudur Rahman said he did not hear about the matter and would look into it.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla / Sylhet / Transport strike

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

15h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment