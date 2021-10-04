Cumilla-Sylhet bus services halt from Tuesday

Cumilla Transport Owner-Workers' Unity Council has announced to suspend bus services on the Cumilla-Sylhet route from Tuesday for an indefinite time in protest over policy violation by a transport service named Royal Super Service.

While announcing the bus service closure at the Cumilla Motor Association on Monday afternoon, speakers said the Royal Super Service took route permits for the Chattogram-Sylhet route, but they take Sylhet-bound passengers from Mainamati in Cumilla instead of Chattogram, which is a violation of the policies.

As a result, Cumilla Transport and Sugandha Paribahan get fewer passengers and incur losses.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, general secretary of the Cumilla Motor Association, said Cumilla Transport and Sugandha Paribahan have been serving passengers on the Sylhet route for over 40 years. At least 3,000 passengers use their services every day. Moreover, 600 workers are involved with the two transport services and their livelihoods and families depend on them.

"But a bus service is destroying the discipline of the whole route," he added.

Cumilla's Mirpur Highway Police Outpost in-charge Masudur Rahman said he did not hear about the matter and would look into it.