CU students suffer for shuttle train crisis

The students of Chittagong University (CU) have been suffering due to the lack of shuttle trains for in-campus travelling.

With the admission of new students, the problem has reached newer heights as offline classes started Tuesday (22 February) including those of 2020-21 session.

Since 26 January, the running staff of the railways stopped performing extra duty on mileage issues.

Three pairs of shuttle trains plying on the CU route are non-functioning for the strike.

Although the running staff of the railway returned to work withdrawing the movement, these trains are yet to start.

Railway authorities have also stopped two pairs of Demu trains since November last year citing unavoidable reasons.

CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said talks have been held with the railway authorities about running trains on a regular schedule.

"The railway authorities have promised to run the train on a regular schedule very soon," he told The Business Standard.

Due to the bogie crisis, students fail to avail the shuttle train services at normal times.

Meanwhile, five pairs of trains have stopped operating again increasing the students' plight.

Tareq, a freshman in the university's law department, said he had been admitted to the "campus of shuttle trains" with high hopes.

"But I never imagined seeing such a situation. I had to struggle to get on the train," he told The Business Standard.

Bangladesh Railway (East Zone) Assistant Transport Officer Moniruzzaman said the contract of the railway guards has expired.

"I have applied to the Central Railway Building for the renewal of the contract. The president will approve the guards' contract renewal. If the guards' contract is renewed, the shuttle movement will be normal," he added.