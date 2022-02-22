CU students suffer for shuttle train crisis

Transport

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 06:08 pm

Related News

CU students suffer for shuttle train crisis

CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said talks have been held with the railway authorities about running trains on a regular schedule

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 06:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The students of Chittagong University (CU) have been suffering due to the lack of shuttle trains for in-campus travelling. 

With the admission of new students, the problem has reached newer heights as offline classes started Tuesday (22 February) including those of 2020-21 session. 

Since 26 January, the running staff of the railways stopped performing extra duty on mileage issues.

Three pairs of shuttle trains plying on the CU route are non-functioning for the strike.

Although the running staff of the railway returned to work withdrawing the movement, these trains are yet to start.

Railway authorities have also stopped two pairs of Demu trains since November last year citing unavoidable reasons.

CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said talks have been held with the railway authorities about running trains on a regular schedule. 

"The railway authorities have promised to run the train on a regular schedule very soon," he told The Business Standard.

Due to the bogie crisis, students fail to avail the shuttle train services at normal times.

Meanwhile, five pairs of trains have stopped operating again increasing the students' plight.

Tareq, a freshman in the university's law department, said he had been admitted to the "campus of shuttle trains" with high hopes. 

"But I never imagined seeing such a situation. I had to struggle to get on the train," he told The Business Standard.

Bangladesh Railway (East Zone) Assistant Transport Officer Moniruzzaman said the contract of the railway guards has expired. 

"I have applied to the Central Railway Building for the renewal of the contract. The president will approve the guards' contract renewal. If the guards' contract is renewed, the shuttle movement will be normal," he added. 

Top News / Education

CU / Shuttle Train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

1h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business