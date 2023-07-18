Ctg transport owners for re-fixing commercial vehicles' economic life

Transport

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 08:31 pm

Related News

Ctg transport owners for re-fixing commercial vehicles' economic life

They also demanded the determination of vehicles’ life span from the date of BRTA registration.

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 08:31 pm
Ctg transport owners for re-fixing commercial vehicles&#039; economic life

Greater Chattogram Public and Goods Transport Owners Federation demanded the revision of the economic life of all types of commercial vehicles and reset 30 years of vehicles' life span.

"If the government decision in this regard is implemented, about 65,000 buses, minibuses, trucks, and covered vans will have to be scrapped. With this, almost lakhs of owner-workers directly and indirectly involved in the transport sector will have to live inhumane life," Member Secretary of the federation Manjurul Alam Chowdhury Manju said at a press conference at Chattogram press club on Tuesday.

In May, the government fixed the economic life of buses and minibuses at 20 years and that for goods-laden vehicles, including trucks and covered vans, at 25 years.

Manjurul Alam, member secretary of the federation, further said a scrap of a huge number of commercial vehicles together will lead to a vehicle shortage in the country and a need to import since the current economic recession and dollar crisis are prevailing.

"The Implementation of the Motor Vehicle Scrap Policy will create a crisis in the country's transport sector. Therefore, there is a possibility that the image of the government will be tarnished since the national elections are six months away," he opined.

Leaders of the transport owners' federation also put forward more demands including revision of the Motor Vehicle Scrap Policy and its implementation from the financial year 2024-2025, involving transport owners' representatives from divisional levels in policy formulation of vehicles' economic life.

They also demanded the determination of vehicles' economic life from the date of BRTA registration and enabling the BRTA server to update documents up-to-date.

While read-out the written speech, Manjurul Alam stated that if the damaged engine or engine parts, body, or other accessories are replaced, all the vehicles are fully roadworthy according to BRTA's fitness certificate.

Although the government set the economic life of commercial vehicles, a guideline on scrapping them has yet to be finalised. The authorities would start dumping these vehicles once the gazette is published. The gazette setting the economic life has not been published either.

Bangladesh

Chattogram / Transport owners / Commercial Vehicles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June