Ctg port starts service jetty next week

Transport

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
13 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 10:43 pm

Related News

Ctg port starts service jetty next week

State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate the jetty along with a new ship – Kandari 7 – for the port rescue fleet

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
13 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 10:43 pm
File photo of Chattogram port. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File photo of Chattogram port. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chittagong Port Authority is all set to inaugurate a service jetty on 20 December this year to facilitate the port's operation and protect its vessels from damage.

For the last 13 years, the country's premier port did not have any service jetty from which it could provide the necessary support to inbound and outbound ships, though it has a total of 18 jetties for loading and unloading goods.

"The port had a service jetty in the Jetty-17 area, which expired in 2008. Later, the authorities appointed local firm Wahab and Barik (JV) to build a new service Jetty in 2018. At the end of last year, the construction of the jetty was completed," said Mizanur Rahman Sarkar, executive engineer at the port.

He told The Business Standard that after completing the necessary paperwork, they fixed 20 December to inaugurate the jetty.

State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate the jetty along with a new ship – Kandari 7 – for the port rescue fleet. Local company Western Marine Shipyard has built the ship.

Currently, the seaport has a total of 35 vessels for rescue, tug, survey, fire-fighting, water-carrying and other necessary services.

Officials said the port-owned vessels have been anchoring here and there on the Karnaphuli River shore. As a result, the ships used to take extra time in regular operations. Besides, the authorities needed to spend more on fuel.

The new service jetty would bring momentum in operating vessels of the port and keep them protected, hopes Mohammad Omar Faruq, the port secretary.

The jetty would help release goods from ships, as well, he told The Business Standard.

Located in the Jetty-1 area on the edge of Karnaphuli River, the service jetty has a capacity of accommodating two ships with a 5-metre draft and 100-metre length at a time.

Meanwhile, the port authorities constructed a three-story office on 2,650 square feet of land, a steel-structure warehouse on 3,000 square feet, and an underground water reservoir, retaining walls, riverbank and shore protection structures, drainage system, electric substation, and a signal tower centring the jetty.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

jetty / ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

9h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

10h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

11h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

3h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

6h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

6h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 