Ctg-Cox's Bazar special train to run till 24 July

Transport

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 07:44 pm

A passenger train at Cox&#039;s Bazar train station. File Photo: TBS
A passenger train at Cox's Bazar train station. File Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Railway has decided to extend the special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway by another month till 24 July.

Md Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar Railway Station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (23 June).

After being closed for 12 consecutive days, the special train started running again on the route on 12 June. It was decided to continue operation till 24 June. 

The train departs from Chattogram at 7am every day and reaches Cox's Bazar Iconic Railway Station at 10:20am. It leaves Cox's Bazar at 7pm and reaches Chattogram at 10:20pm.

The Railway Division launched the special train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route in April this year. 

The authorities closed the rail service on this route on 30 May, citing engine and loco master crisis. But there were allegations that such a decision was taken under the pressure of bus transport company owners.

The distance on this route is 101 km and it takes around 5 hours by bus and around 3.5 hours by train. 

Non-AC bus fare on this route is Tk420 and AC bus fare is Tk1,000. On the contrary, a non-AC train ticket on this route costs Tk250, and an AC train ticket costs Tk470.

