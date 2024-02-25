Ctg city set to get taxicab service from April

Highlights:

Fare for first two kilometres Tk85

Fare for next each kilometre Tk34

Waiting charge Tk4.25 every minute

The 1500cc octane-run cabs will have GPS tech, security tracking

Newly formed Chattala Service Private Ltd is set to launch taxicab service in the port city in April as it sees a growing demand for fast and affordable transportation amid increased mobility generated by implementation of mega communication projects.

Primarily, the company will invest Tk40 crore to start the service with 150 taxicabs, which they expect to finally to Tk125 crore when the full fleet comes into service.

According to the entrepreneurs, the fare for the first two kilometres has been fixed at Tk85 and for the next each kilometre Tk34. The waiting charge for every minute has been fixed at Tk4.25.

The 1500cc octane-run taxicabs will be imported from Japan's Toyota, which will have GPS technology.

The air-conditioned vehicles will be equipped with security tracking, monitoring, metering and video facilities.

The Road Transport and Highways Division has already allowed Chattala Service to import the vehicles in line with Taxicab Service Guardline-2010.

The taxicabs have to sign in the 'Amar Gari Safar' app of the CMP apart from having a "TAXICAB" sign on top and displaying a QR code containing vehicle and driver information on the windshield.

Back in 2013, the Army Welfare Trust had launched a taxicab service in Chattogram city. Two years later, the whole fleet of 50 cars was shifted to Dhaka after the service failed to gain popularity.

But the situation has changed a lot since then. An increased number of domestic and international tourists move in the region while transportation of goods has got an impetus because of improved communication.

Besides, restricting three-wheelers on the Chattogram-Dhaka and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highways has augmented the need for an alternative transport to carry people to nook and corner.

"An affordable, fast and safe transport along with a modern communications system is a prerequisite to the development of industry and trade, especially the tourism industry," said Anwar Hossain, managing director of Chattla Service.

Modern taxicabs are considered a suitable mode of transport across the globe for their low fuel consumption, he said.

Now, mega projects like Bangabandhu tunnel, elevated expressway, outer ring road, Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar and Matarbari seaport have enhanced peoples' mobility in the hilly districts.

A large number of tourists come to the hilly districts from Europe, America, Australia and the oil-rich Middle Eastern countries, fueling the need for taxicabs there, Anwar said.

The earlier taxicab service of Army Welfare failed to gain popularity as it had a route permit from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar only.

However, the new service is likely to be allowed to operate in the three CHT districts, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Comilla and Feni.

Krishna Pada Roy, Chattogram police commissioner, acknowledged the need for a quality passenger service in the city with new vehicles.

"The passengers will be able to safely travel in Chattogram city and surrounding areas at affordable fares if taxicab service is reintroduced under the new initiative," he added.