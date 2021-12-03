Ctg bus owners now agree to half fares for students 

Transport

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

Ctg bus owners now agree to half fares for students 

They are set to announce the new fare on Sunday 

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 06:52 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

In the face of massive protest, Chattogram city bus owners finally agreed to cut fares by half for students, following a meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Thursday night.  

Chattogram Metropolitan Bus Owners Association Secretary-General Belayet Hossain Belal confirmed the matter to The Business Standard Friday afternoon.

He said they would announce it Sunday at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club. 

"We had a meeting with the BRTA Chattogram office Thursday night and we discussed the half fare for the students and several other issues," he said, adding that the transport owners already took the decision. 

He also hinted that the half fare policy at the port city would be similar to that of Dhaka. 

''We (the association) had a meeting with inter-district bus owners Saturday, but we cannot promise the privilege for the inbound or outbound Chattogram students on inter-district routes," added Belayet. 

Students of different Chattogram educational institutions had been staging demonstrations for the last couple of days demanding half bus fare, expressing solidarity with fellow students protesting in the capital.
 
Chhatra Federation Chattogram Unit Joint Convener Saifur Rudra said, "We will continue our demonstrations until our 9-point demand is fulfilled." 

He, also a student of BGC Trust University, welcomed the move of transport owners.

Bangladesh / Top News

Half Bus Fare / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

5h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

6h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

8h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

9h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'