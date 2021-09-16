Passengers' movement through land ports relaxed

In the backdrop of the improved Covid-19 scenario in Bangladesh and the region, an inter-ministerial consultation recommended for the relaxation of the restrictions that were in place since 26 April 2021 for cross border movement of passengers through land ports.

The inter-ministerial meeting, presided over by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, was held on 14 September 2021 on a virtual platform, read a press release.

With the lifting of the restrictions from 16 September 2021, passengers travelling to Bangladesh through land ports are no longer required to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOC) from Bangladesh Missions abroad.

Passengers exiting from Bangladesh through land ports will also not be required to provide prior intimation to the concerned authorities of Bangladesh before their exit.

The regular immigration hours and days will resume with immediate effect at the currently operational six land ports – Benapole, Akhaura, Sonamasjid, Hili, Darshana and Burimari – for cross border movement of passengers.

In addition, five more land ports/land customs stations – Sheola, Tamabil, Bhomra, Birol and Banglabandha – will be opened for movement of passengers from 19 September 2021.

The approved categories of foreign nationals allowed to travel to Bangladesh and the health-related protocol to be maintained during the cross border movement through land ports are stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Security Services Division (SSD). The SOP is available on the website of SSD (ssd.gov.bd).