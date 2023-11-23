Cox's Bazar Express Train: 115 tickets reserved for passengers from Ctg sold within 30 minutes

A total of 115 tickets reserved for those travelling from Chattogram in the much-anticipated 'Cox's Bazar Express Train' on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route for the first time on 1 December, were sold within 30 minutes of starting ticket sales on Thursday morning.

Though it was supposed to be a non-stop travel on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, later two compartments having 115 seats were allocated for people who intend to travel to Cox's Bazar from Chattogram.

Azama Uddin, a local businessman, said he had been trying to manage a ticket online since 7:30am but failed.

"Finally, I rushed to Chattogram Railway Station with the hope of managing a ticket, but found all the reserved tickets were sold out," he said.

Ratan Kumar, manager of Chattogram Railway Station, said the Cox's Bazar Express Train had spread enthusiasm among Chattogram locals.

All tickets were sold out through online app, Rail Seba, in the morning, he said.

On November 11, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much awaited 102km Chattogram's Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line at a cost of Taka 18,034.47 crore, opening a new era in railway connectivity in the country.