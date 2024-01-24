Construction of new Kalurghat Bridge in Ctg will take another 4-5 years: Minister

It will take another 4-5 years to build the much-awaited new Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today (24 January).

"A survey has been done for the bridge. Financing is being discussed with South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). We hope that Kalurghat Bridge will be constructed in 4-5 years," he told reporters after a meeting with the senior officials of the railway in Chattogram.

The demand for the construction of Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River has been going on for many years. People used to cross the river through a dilapidated nine-decade-old bridge. As the bridge is under renovation for the last six months, they have to cross the river by ferries.

Zillul Hakim also said a commuter train will be launched on the Cox's Bazar route within the next two months.

"Our biggest problem is shortage of loco masters. Loco master recruitment will be launched very soon. Many engines and coaches are being imported. More trains will be launched once the recruitment is over," he said.

The minister said more than 5,000 people will be appointed to revamp the railway.