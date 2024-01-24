Construction of new Kalurghat Bridge in Ctg will take another 4-5 years: Minister

Transport

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

Construction of new Kalurghat Bridge in Ctg will take another 4-5 years: Minister

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:53 pm
Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim talks to reporters in Chattogram on Wednesday (24 January). Photo: TBS
Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim talks to reporters in Chattogram on Wednesday (24 January). Photo: TBS

It will take another 4-5 years to build the much-awaited new Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today (24 January).

"A survey has been done for the bridge. Financing is being discussed with South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). We hope that Kalurghat Bridge will be constructed in 4-5 years," he told reporters after a meeting with the senior officials of the railway in Chattogram. 

The demand for the construction of Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River has been going on for many years. People used to cross the river through a dilapidated nine-decade-old bridge. As the bridge is under renovation for the last six months, they have to cross the river by ferries. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zillul Hakim also said a commuter train will be launched on the Cox's Bazar route within the next two months. 

"Our biggest problem is shortage of loco masters. Loco master recruitment will be launched very soon. Many engines and coaches are being imported. More trains will be launched once the recruitment is over," he said.

The minister said more than 5,000 people will be appointed to revamp the railway.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway / Bangladesh Railway / Kalurghat Bridge / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

5h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

6h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

6h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

1h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

1h | Videos
Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

3h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

4h | Videos