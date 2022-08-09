Considering railway fare hike, but nothing decided yet: Railways minister

No decision has been taken yet about the increase of the railway fare, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday.

"After the price hike of fuel, we are thinking about the increase of rail fare as already many organisations have coordinated the price with the fuel price. Still we have not taken any decision," he said while visiting the Joydebpur Rail Junction.

The 30-kilometre four-rail line work from Kamalapur to Tongi and 12-kilometer double rail line work from Tongi-Joydebpur, involving Tk1,300 crore, has been going on in full swing.

The double rail tracks from Gazipur's Tongi to Joydebpur will be operational in December this year, said Sujan.

He also visited the construction works of double rail tracks from Tongi to Joydebpur.